Did Nipsey Hussle And Lauren London Get Engaged?

Well, well, well.

According to TMZNipsey Hussle and Lauren London are planning to announce their engagement via a lavish photo shoot in GQ Magazine!

The pair have been dating for a few years and have a son together. Although things seemed rocky in late 2017, it was rumored that the two had already gotten married last December when Nipsey referred to London as his wife already.

Congrats to the happy couple!

