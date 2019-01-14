2019 Critic’s Choice Awards Winners

The 24th Annual Critic’s Choice Awards were given out last night. I’m sure you didn’t watch and that’s ok. This award show isn’t that big but it is a hint on the Oscars and who will get nominated and who might win! The way it’s shaping up, Christian Bale will win an Oscar for Best Actor, Glen Close will most likely win Best Actress, Mahershala Ali will win Best Supporting Actor and Regina King will win Best Supporting Actress. And just maybe Michael B. Jordan will at least get nominated for Best Supporting Actor but you never know with the Oscars. So here are the winners:
Best Picture
Roma (WINNER)
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale – Vice (WINNER)
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Ryan Gosling – First Man
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Glenn Close – The Wife (WINNER – TIE)
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born (WINNER – TIE)
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Toni Collette – Hereditary
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Green Book (WINNER)
Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther
Best Supporting Actress
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Best Young Actor/Actress
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade (WINNER)
Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace
Ed Oxenbould – Wildlife
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Sunny Suljic – Mid90s
Best Acting Ensemble
The Favourite (WINNER)
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
Vice
Widows
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma (WINNER)
Damien Chazelle – First Man
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice
Best Original Screenplay
Paul Schrader – First Reformed (WINNER)
Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite
Adam McKay – Vice
Green Book
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place
Best Adapted Screenplay
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born
Josh Singer – First Man
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Click here to see the full list of winners including the tv winners.
