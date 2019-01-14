2019 Critic’s Choice Awards Winners

The 24th Annual Critic’s Choice Awards were given out last night. I’m sure you didn’t watch and that’s ok. This award show isn’t that big but it is a hint on the Oscars and who will get nominated and who might win! The way it’s shaping up, Christian Bale will win an Oscar for Best Actor, Glen Close will most likely win Best Actress, Mahershala Ali will win Best Supporting Actor and Regina King will win Best Supporting Actress. And just maybe Michael B. Jordan will at least get nominated for Best Supporting Actor but you never know with the Oscars. So here are the winners:

Best Picture

Roma (WINNER)

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale – Vice (WINNER)

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Ryan Gosling – First Man

Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Actress

Glenn Close – The Wife (WINNER – TIE)

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born (WINNER – TIE)

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Toni Collette – Hereditary

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book (WINNER)

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Young Actor/Actress

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade (WINNER)

Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace

Ed Oxenbould – Wildlife

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give

Sunny Suljic – Mid90s

Best Acting Ensemble

The Favourite (WINNER)

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

Vice

Widows

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma (WINNER)

Damien Chazelle – First Man

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Schrader – First Reformed (WINNER)

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite

Adam McKay – Vice

Green Book

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place

Best Adapted Screenplay

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born

Josh Singer – First Man

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Click here to see the full list of winners including the tv winners.

