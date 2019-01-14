Women's Empowerment Blogs
HomeWomen's Empowerment Blogs

Empowerment Moment With Jesica Averhart “The Internal Thing Is, Master Your Fear…”

9 reads
Leave a comment

Radio One WE 2019

Source: Radio One / Radio One

For this moment of empowerment, we would like to introduce to you;  Jesica Averhart the Co-Founder of Black Wall Street Homecoming and the CEO Of Leadership Triangle .

“The internal thing is, master your fear. Fear is the driver to failure and you have to master that…” – Jesica Averhart

Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018

Join us at Women’s Empowerment 2019 for our 25th Anniversary at PNC Arena

“Preserving Our  Legacy”

Featuring

Patti LaBelle

and

Gloria Mayfield Banks

FOLLOW US FOR ALL MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS 

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY

“Sometimes, I feel discriminated against, but it does not make me angry. It merely astonishes me. How can any deny themselves the pleasure of my company? It’s beyond me.” – Zora Neale Hurston

Empowerment Moment , Jesica Averhart , WE 2019 , Women's Empowerment 2019

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘You’ Starring Penn Badgley Is The Latest Terrifying…
 49 mins ago
01.14.19
2019 Critic’s Choice Awards Winners
 4 hours ago
01.14.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Eva Plans An Apology Trip To…
 16 hours ago
01.14.19
Cuba, Omar And 10 Other Celeb Duos You…
 21 hours ago
01.14.19
Snow Days As A Kid Vs. Snow Days…
 1 day ago
01.14.19
Mary J. Blige In Concert - Los Angeles, CA
Come Through, Mary J! Singer Shares Sexy Birthday…
 2 days ago
01.12.19
Issa Birthday: 5 Videos Written, Starring, Or Created…
 2 days ago
01.14.19
We Wish These Artists Were Asked To Be…
 3 days ago
01.14.19
5th Annual Coach Woodson Invitational - Arrivals
Jeffrey Osborne Is Coming To Durham! Here’s How…
 3 days ago
01.11.19
The Rewind: Lions And Tigers And Lox, Some…
 3 days ago
01.11.19
Vintage KimYe: Fans Are Going Crazy For This…
 4 days ago
01.11.19
Flower Child: These Throwback Frank Ocean Pics Prove…
 4 days ago
01.11.19
How Well Do You Know Mary J. Blige?…
 4 days ago
01.11.19
Yassss, Queen! ‘Little’ Star Marsai Martin To Become…
 4 days ago
01.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close