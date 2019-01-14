Empowerment Moment With Jesica Averhart “The Internal Thing Is, Master Your Fear…”

9 reads Leave a comment
For this moment of empowerment, we would like to introduce to you; Jesica Averhart the Co-Founder of Black Wall Street Homecoming and the CEO Of Leadership Triangle .
“The internal thing is, master your fear. Fear is the driver to failure and you have to master that…” – Jesica Averhart
Join us at Women’s Empowerment 2019 for our 25th Anniversary at PNC Arena
“Preserving Our Legacy”
Featuring
Patti LaBelle
and
Gloria Mayfield Banks
“Sometimes, I feel discriminated against, but it does not make me angry. It merely astonishes me. How can any deny themselves the pleasure of my company? It’s beyond me.” – Zora Neale Hurston
