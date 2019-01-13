CLOSE
Snow Days As A Kid Vs. Snow Days As An Adult (As Told By Gifs)

As a kid, glancing out the window to see a winter wonderland was one of the greatest sights in the world. Seriously, what could be better than an extra day off?!

Unfortunately as you grow up, snow becomes a lot less magical. In college, snow days are few and far between and in the real world? Well, you can pretty much just forget about that. You’re forced to worry about things that your parents once took care of – shoveling out cars, stocking up on the essentials and of course, how the hell you’re going to get to and from work in the middle of a blizzard.

Abigail tweeted, “When I was a kid I would love to have a snow day like this, now that i’m an adult, man fuck this snow. I just want to lay up at home and read Two Dark Reigns.”  We feel you sis.

In honor of everyone  out here grindin’ through this miserable weather, we’ve put together a look at snow days as a kid versus snow days as an adult. Check it out.

Snow Days As A Kid Vs. Snow Days As An Adult (As Told By Gifs) was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

