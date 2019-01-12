CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Issa Birthday: 5 Videos Written, Starring, Or Created By Issa Rae Before She Was ‘Insecure’

Happy Birthday, Issa!

32 reads
Leave a comment
HBOs Insecure Block Party

Source: Josh Blanchard / FilmMagic for HBO

Issa Rae is the definition of a glow up. She went from a seemingly unknown writer and producer to a Golden Globe-nominated actress with a hit show on HBO in a matter of a few years. We’ve literally watch her make it cool to been an awkward Black girl who doesn’t always have her ish together. Before that, every Black woman on TV was either perfect, magical or someone’s sassy best friend.

In honor of the Senegalese beauty’s 34th birthday, we put together a list of videos either directed by, written by, or starring Issa Rae in the days before she was Insecure. Gots to love her!

Issa Birthday: 5 Videos Written, Starring, Or Created By Issa Rae Before She Was ‘Insecure’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys…
 11 hours ago
01.24.19
Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body For Her…
 12 hours ago
01.24.19
Paging All Morris Chestnut Fans!
 16 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Pale Politics: This Week’s Best Clapbacks To Ignant…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Vitamin Of The Day: If You’re Waiting On…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Wendy Williams Isn’t Coming Back Anytime Soon!
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
The Bright Blue Cheese In This Gender Reveal…
 3 days ago
01.23.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…
 3 days ago
01.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close