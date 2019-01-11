TJMS
Man Charged In Shooting At Georgia Shopping Center

Georgia have arrested a 21-year-old Atlanta man in connection with a fatal shooting in a strip mall parking lot and are looking for other possible suspects.

Jordan Brantley is accused of the shooting that happened Wednesday police Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said in a statement Friday.

“Detectives were able to establish probable cause after speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence related to the crime,” Rundles said. “Detectives are still investigating the incident as they believe there may be at least one other person with some involvement in this case.”

The victim, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was found outside of his vehicle, but Rundles said investigators believe he was shot inside his car.

A witness told Channel 2 Action News that shots rang out in the crowded parking lot about 5:30 p.m.

“I was here inside the store, and then I heard two gunshots,” witness Irving Gaona told Channel 2. “Very loud. Then I’m coming out and I saw one guy laid down in front of the parking lot.”

The victim was reportedly taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Man Charged In Shooting At Georgia Shopping Center was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

