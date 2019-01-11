CLOSE
TJMS
Home

Mother Located After 3-Year-Old Found Alone In Neighborhood

3 reads
Leave a comment

(Channel 2 Action News Screenshot)

The mother of a 3-year-old girl who was found alone in a Georgia neighborhood has been located.

The child, identified only as Kaci, was found early Friday morning wearing a pink shirt, gray jeans and purple socks, Clayton County police spokeswoman Officer Marcena Davis said.

Police released the girl’s photo, hoping to find her parents, and they did. According to Kaci’s mother she was left in the care of a babysitter. The sitter noticed the girl was missing after her mother called to check on her.

Kaci was turned over to the custody of the Division of Family and Children Services.

“They will determine whether Kaci can be released back to her mother,” Davis said.

Charges have not been filed in the case, and no other details have been released.

Celebrity Moms We Love

15 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Moms We Love

Continue reading Celebrity Moms We Love

Celebrity Moms We Love

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Mother Located After 3-Year-Old Found Alone In Neighborhood was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5th Annual Coach Woodson Invitational - Arrivals
Jeffrey Osborne Is Coming To Durham! Here’s How…
 13 hours ago
01.11.19
The Rewind: Lions And Tigers And Lox, Some…
 16 hours ago
01.11.19
Vintage KimYe: Fans Are Going Crazy For This…
 1 day ago
01.11.19
Flower Child: These Throwback Frank Ocean Pics Prove…
 1 day ago
01.11.19
How Well Do You Know Mary J. Blige?…
 1 day ago
01.11.19
Yassss, Queen! ‘Little’ Star Marsai Martin To Become…
 1 day ago
01.11.19
Vitamin Of The Day: In Order To Lead,…
 2 days ago
01.11.19
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trina Cancels The ‘TNT’ Project Foreva!
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Future On The R. Kelly Sex Abuse Scandal:…
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Congrats To This $13 Billion Dollar Man!!!!
 2 days ago
01.10.19
The Regret Set: The Most Unforgettable Celebrity Apologies
 3 days ago
01.10.19
Vitamin Of The Day: If You Want It…
 3 days ago
01.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close