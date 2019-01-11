CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

82-Year-Old Man Accused Of Raping 6-Year-Old Girl

3 reads
Leave a comment
Police officer arresting a young man at night

Susan Chiang

An 82-year-old man was charged Thursday with raping and committing other sex crimes against a 6-year-old girl in New Orleans, reports Nola.com.

Blanton Roosevelt III is accused of first-degree rape, sexual battery of a juvenile under 13 and indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13 in a three-count indictment handed up by a New Orleans grand jury.

According to the DA’s office, the indictment alleges that Roosevelt sexually abused the girl from early 2017 through September of last year, when the girl was between the ages of 4 and 6.

Roosevelt was arrested in September when a relative walked into a room and Roosevelt in the act of abusing the child, Nola.com reports. The September incident reportedly led to the indecent behavior charge.

The girl later disclosed other incidents of sexual abuse, leading to the rape and sexual battery charges.

After the indictment was read Thursday, New Orleans Criminal District Court Judge Dennis Waldron set Roosevelt’s bond at $155,000. Roosevelt had not been booked into jail as of Thursday evening, according to reports.

Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

8 photos Launch gallery

Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

Continue reading Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

82-Year-Old Man Accused Of Raping 6-Year-Old Girl was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5th Annual Coach Woodson Invitational - Arrivals
Jeffrey Osborne Is Coming To Durham! Here’s How…
 6 hours ago
01.11.19
The Rewind: Lions And Tigers And Lox, Some…
 9 hours ago
01.11.19
Vintage KimYe: Fans Are Going Crazy For This…
 1 day ago
01.11.19
Flower Child: These Throwback Frank Ocean Pics Prove…
 1 day ago
01.11.19
How Well Do You Know Mary J. Blige?…
 1 day ago
01.11.19
Yassss, Queen! ‘Little’ Star Marsai Martin To Become…
 1 day ago
01.11.19
Vitamin Of The Day: In Order To Lead,…
 1 day ago
01.11.19
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trina Cancels The ‘TNT’ Project Foreva!
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Future On The R. Kelly Sex Abuse Scandal:…
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Congrats To This $13 Billion Dollar Man!!!!
 2 days ago
01.10.19
The Regret Set: The Most Unforgettable Celebrity Apologies
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Vitamin Of The Day: If You Want It…
 3 days ago
01.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close