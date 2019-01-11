The Rewind: Lions And Tigers And Lox, Some Legends Are Never Over

Global Grind is back with episode 25 of The Rewind, and like we always do at this time, we’re doing what we always do — giving you your much-needed dose of recap reality. Every week we revisit some of the pop culture trends, movies, viral moments and music from the week before and give our hot takes. Our experts Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise share their opinions, sprinkle in some facts and then when it’s all over and done with, provide a rating of 1 to 10. We listen to the songs, watch the movies, scour the internet, and do the hard work so you don’t have to.

Without further adieu, let’s jump into this week’s episode.

This week we’re talking about the Netflix original film, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. The film is about a human child named Mowgli who is raised by a wolf pack in the jungles of India after his family is killed. As he learns the often harsh rules of the jungle, under the tutelage of a bear named Baloo and a panther named Bagheera, Mowgli becomes accepted by the animals of the jungle as one of their own, but the fearsome tiger Shere Khan doesn’t take a liking to him. But there may be greater dangers lurking in the jungle, as Mowgli comes face to face with his human origins and has to make the great decision whether he is human or wolf.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle hit Netflix in December 2018 and is a new take on the infamous Jungle Book stories. Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise got the opportunity to check it out and weighed in on the film.

They also discussed The Lox’s Rockwilder-produced “Never Over” track, which dropped back in November 2018. The Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch single sort of flew under the radar for anyone who isn’t a devout D-Block loyalist but you know our resident critics DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius couldn’t let the song slip by without discussing it. Being the huge music fans that they are, do you think they were feeling it? Watch episode 25 of The Rewind to hear DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius talk about these topics and more along with their 1-10 rating. Press play!

