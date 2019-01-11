The Rewind: Lions And Tigers And Lox, Some Legends Are Never Over

Entertainment News
| 01.11.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
The Rewind Episode 25

Source: Global Grind / Global Grind

Global Grind is back with episode 25 of The Rewind, and like we always do at this time, we’re doing what we always do — giving you your much-needed dose of recap reality. Every week we revisit some of the pop culture trends, movies, viral moments and music from the week before and give our hot takes. Our experts Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise share their opinions, sprinkle in some facts and then when it’s all over and done with, provide a rating of 1 to 10. We listen to the songs, watch the movies, scour the internet, and do the hard work so you don’t have to.

Without further adieu, let’s jump into this week’s episode.

This week we’re talking about the Netflix original film, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. The film is about a human child named Mowgli who is raised by a wolf pack in the jungles of India after his family is killed. As he learns the often harsh rules of the jungle, under the tutelage of a bear named Baloo and a panther named Bagheera, Mowgli becomes accepted by the animals of the jungle as one of their own, but the fearsome tiger Shere Khan doesn’t take a liking to him. But there may be greater dangers lurking in the jungle, as Mowgli comes face to face with his human origins and has to make the great decision whether he is human or wolf.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle hit Netflix in December 2018 and is a new take on the infamous Jungle Book stories. Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise got the opportunity to check it out and weighed in on the film.

They also discussed The Lox’s Rockwilder-produced “Never Over” track, which dropped back in November 2018. The Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch single sort of flew under the radar for anyone who isn’t a devout D-Block loyalist but you know our resident critics DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius couldn’t let the song slip by without discussing it. Being the huge music fans that they are, do you think they were feeling it? Watch episode 25 of The Rewind to hear DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius talk about these topics and more along with their 1-10 rating. Press play!

 

The Rewind: Lions And Tigers And Lox, Some Legends Are Never Over was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5th Annual Coach Woodson Invitational - Arrivals
Jeffrey Osborne Is Coming To Durham! Here’s How…
 2 hours ago
01.11.19
The Rewind: Lions And Tigers And Lox, Some…
 5 hours ago
01.11.19
Vintage KimYe: Fans Are Going Crazy For This…
 22 hours ago
01.11.19
Flower Child: These Throwback Frank Ocean Pics Prove…
 23 hours ago
01.11.19
How Well Do You Know Mary J. Blige?…
 24 hours ago
01.11.19
Yassss, Queen! ‘Little’ Star Marsai Martin To Become…
 1 day ago
01.11.19
Vitamin Of The Day: In Order To Lead,…
 1 day ago
01.11.19
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trina Cancels The ‘TNT’ Project Foreva!
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Future On The R. Kelly Sex Abuse Scandal:…
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Congrats To This $13 Billion Dollar Man!!!!
 2 days ago
01.10.19
The Regret Set: The Most Unforgettable Celebrity Apologies
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Vitamin Of The Day: If You Want It…
 3 days ago
01.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close