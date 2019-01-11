R. Kelly’s Daughter Speaks Out Following ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Reactions

The reactions from Surviving R. Kelly have been massive from Kelly partying despite the controversy to celebrities denouncing him, removing songs they’ve made with him from streaming platforms and more. Now his own daughter Joann Kelly, aka Buku spoke out about her father on Instagram.

She made it very clear that she does not have much of a relationship with her father, same goes for her two siblings. She is praying for all of the families that have been affected by Kelly and his alleged abuse.

“I pray for all the families and women who have been affected by my father’s actions,” she wrote. “Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this … anyone that knows me personally or has been following me throughout the years knows that I do not have a relationship with my father. Nor do I speak on him on his behalf. I also am not fond of dealing with my personal issues or personal life experience through social media but, I feel things are starting to get out of hand.”

She added, “Unfortunately, for my own personal reasonings and for all my family has endured in regards to him, his life decisions, and his last name, it has been years since my siblings and I have seen and or have spoke to him. In regards to my mother, she for the same reasonings and more, has not seen or spoken to my father in years. My mother, siblings , and I would never condone, support or be apart of anything negative he has done and continues to do in his life.”

