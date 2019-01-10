Waffle House is investigating after employees at a Georgia location were seen on video pouring food on a passed-out customer and making him appear to dance, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The victim’s fiance, who asked not to be identified, said the man did not know what had happened to him until the video was shared to a now private Instagram page featuring similar videos of other customers.

“As soon as I saw it, I was in awe, and I busted out crying,” she told the news station in an interview.

He walked into a Waffle House to sober up then a few days later he saw an Instagram video of himself being used as a puppet while an employee poured condiments on him… @ 11https://t.co/v63ZESHM1u — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) January 10, 2019

In the video, at least two employees were seen pouring salt on the man’s head and they topped it off with a slice of cheese and ketchup.

Later in the video, a male employee was seen propping the customer up and making him dance.

The victim reportedly went to the Waffle House that night to sober up.

“He went to go and get his head together, get his mind straight,” his fiancee said. “He passed out during that time and they took advantage of him.”

When he woke up, ordered food, paid and walked home, he said. His fiancee thinks there may be more victims who never knew the employees were having a laugh at their expense. She would like to see them fired.

“Half of the people who are on this page don’t even know they are being exposed at the moment,” she said.

Waffle House has apologized and launched an investigation into the incident. The victim has filed a report with police for simple battery.

Waffle House Employees Pour Food On Passed-Out Customer, Share Video Online was originally published on blackamericaweb.com