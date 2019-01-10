A Georgia man accused of fatally shooting his friend who was home from college for Christmas break, faced a judge for the first time Thursday, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Iseir George was reportedly home from Albany State University for winter break when he received a phone call from Dakari Tolbert on Dec. 21. Tolbert, 24, asked George to come outside, which he did, according to information presented in court.

“And then you are being accused of removing a firearm from your person, pointing the firearm at the victim and repeatedly striking the victim with the weapon,” Clayton County Chief Judge Wanda Dallas said.

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots before they found George shot twice outside. They also reportedly saw an SUV leave the scene.

Relatives were inside the home at the time of the deadly shooting. They’ve since moved from Georgia due to George’s death, Channel 2 reported.

According to Channel 2, the last phone call to George was from a phone belonging to Tolbert’s girlfriend, Corina Robertson.

When officers arrived at Robertson’s house, she told them Tolbert didn’t live there anymore. However, the SUV witnesses reported seeing leave the scene was at the home.

Tolbert was with Robertson and their child Tuesday when a deputy spotted him and arrested him in an “area away from families enjoying Chuck E. Cheese’s,” Channel 2 reports. Robertson was also taken into custody and charged with harboring a fugitive.

College Student Killed While Home On Break; Suspect Faces Judge For The First Time was originally published on blackamericaweb.com