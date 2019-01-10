Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250 Cash

We know it’s the to of the year and we want you right. Tell us what you want to hear and you could walk away with $250!

Sign

Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For

the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: