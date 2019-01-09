Omari Hardwick’s Wife Pens Open Letter: I Often Get Graciously Thanked By Strangers For Sharing Him

Omari Hardwick started off his 45th birthday with a sweet message from his wife, Jennifer (Jae) Pfautch. She posted a photo of her sharing a kiss with the ‘Power’ star, and opened up about sharing her husband with the world and how much she admires his character. She wrote,

I often get graciously thanked by strangers for “sharing” @omarihardwickofficial with the world. I adore the sweetness and respect in those ‘Thank you’s’ but truth is, he’s just too big to ever contain. See, there are some humans so special in gift and so bright in spirit that God needs their internal brilliance to be shared with multitudes. This is my husband.

These souls only come along every so often, but when they do, they alter the world- our concepts, definitions, perspectives and our vision of ourselves all for the better. This is my best friend.

For yeeeears I’ve had a front row seat to one of these dynamic humans- I’ve experienced his life and soul while in obscurity, tragedy, heart-ache, triumph, joy, exhaustion and also in world-wide recognition and his soul has remained beautifully the same while his spirit is constantly chasing after growth which makes him so wonderfully different.

Abraham Lincoln said “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.” My powerfully gifted and super souled husband- you continue to pass God’s tests and even the ill-placed ones of imperfect people.

You lead us by example and I’m blessed that our kids have YOU to follow. I’m honored to walk by your side. I love you.

Happppppiest of WORTHdays to the Papa of Nova, Brave & our angel Chance. We looooooove us some you. – Your Ride or Fly. : SupaNova

Is anyone else crying? That was so sweet! Happy birthday Omari!

