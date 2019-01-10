Women’s Empowerment 2019 Featuring Gloria Mayfield Banks

In addition to Patti LaBelle we are excited to announce Gloria Mayfield Banks to grace the PNC Arena April 27th, 2019 to celebrate our 25th Anniversary Women’s Empowerment 2019! #WE2019

“PRESERVING OUR LEGACY”

BIO:

Gloria Mayfield Banks Independent Elite Executive National Sales Director International Speaker and Author Dr. Gloria Mayfield Banks is an internationally renowned motivational success strategist and sales trainer, who has consistently beaten the odds to achieve extraordinary success.

Dr. Banks holds a Bachelor’s degree from Howard University, an MBA from Harvard University and an Honorary Doctorate from University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

She has built a multi-million dollar enterprise, as an author, a founding partner of Charisma Factor, Inc. (a corporate event planning company), and as an Elite Executive National Sales Director with Mary Kay, Inc. In 2016 Gloria became the first African American in the history of the company to ranked #1 in North America.

These accomplishments provided the foundation for her recently published book, Quantum Leaps, with ten specific steps to help you soar. With her high energy and inspirational teaching style, Dr. Banks is best described as “Energy in Motion!” Dr. Banks has trained professionals on six continents to achieve new levels of success.

She is expressly passionate about working with winners to actualize their full potential. Dr. Banks was a featured as one of the worlds top entrepreneurs at Grant Cardone’s 10XGrowth business conference.

In addition, Dr. Banks has shared the stage twice with Oprah Winfrey speaking on, Empowering Women and Girls for Leadership and at the N Street Village foundation fundraiser to help homeless women.

Dr. Banks shared her secrets of success with national media audiences, appearing on CNN with Soledad O’Brien, ABC-TV, and CNBC with Donny Deutsch on “The Big Idea”; and has been featured in Fortune, Black Enterprise, Glamour, and Ebony Magazines.

Dr. Banks has received numerous awards and national recognition. Harvard Business School documented Gloria’s success in a case study titled, “Gloria Hilliard Mayfield at Mary Kay Cosmetics.” She resides in Baltimore, Maryland with her husband Ken Banks. They share four adult children.

