Leah’s Lemonade: Omarion Speaks On Rumor Of Lil Fizz Dating His Baby Mama Apryl Jones

On a previous Leah’s Lemonade I talked about the drama going on behind the scenes of B2K’s private lives could be seeping into the possibility of the Millennium Tour. For the last few weeks there has been speculations that Omarion’s baby mama, Apryl Jones and his fellow bandmate Lil Fizz have been in a relationship. Tension’s got high between Apryl and Moniece Slaughter, Fizz’ baby mama. Fans began to speculate that the two members of B2K’s drama would cause there to be a pause on the tour.
Well Omarion said NOT ON HIS WATCH! The singer was on BET’s Raq Rants where he said his peace about Fizz and Apryl’s possible relationship. Here’s his thoughts:
TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ Many people have been concerned about the fate of the upcoming #B2K tour following the rumors that #Omarion’s ex #AprylJones was hooking up with his group member #LilFizz. _____________________________________ Recently Omarion sat down with @tmz_tv's #RaquelHarper for her BET show #RaqRants where he revealed that he is not concerned about who his ex hooks up with. However, whatever is going on between Apryl and Fizz, he just doesn’t want it to affect the upcoming tour. He said, “At the end of the day, you know, good, bad, or indifferent, she's still the mother of my children. People go through things, and people have a difference in opinion. That's fine.” _____________________________________ Although Apryl and Fizz claim to be only just friends, Omarion continued to say, “She can do whatever she wants to do. She's a grown woman." Raquel mentioned that Apryl said she would be at the upcoming B2K concert, Omarion said in laughter, “I don't know about all of that.” When asked if she would be getting backstage passes, he laughed again and said—read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📹: @tmz_tv,/ @bet/ @rocktopics)
Regardless of what he says people are saying their prayers that the band can keep it together for their tour stop.
