R. Kelly Is Under Investigation After “Surviving R. Kelly”

I believe we are all cheering to find out that the singer we all held dear is finally being investigated after the explosive and very open docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly” aired on Lifetime last week. The 6 part series included the beginnings of the Chicago native’s childhood to the current headlines of his “sex cult.”

The singer is being investigated in Georgia according to TMZ,

Those who are close to the case informed TMZ that the Fulton County District Attorney’s office has opened this investigation into the allegations that were made against R.Kelly in the documentary, produced by iconic but reclusive filmmaker Dream Hampton. It’s been confirmed that several women who were featured in the project were reached out to by investigators including Asante McGee, one of the women who escaped R. Kelly’s Atlanta home and was featured in a damning video of her daughter “exposing” her as a liar.

The attorneys of Joycelyn Savage’s family has also been contacted and cooperating with investigators. TMZ also reports that investigators in Fulton County were flooding with calls once the docuseries aired which in turn launched the current investigation.

At this time, the local District Attorney is not commenting on the case.

