CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

R. Kelly Is Under Investigation After “Surviving R. Kelly”

2 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

I believe we are all cheering to find out that the singer we all held dear is finally being investigated after the explosive and very open docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly” aired on Lifetime last week. The 6 part series included the beginnings of the Chicago native’s childhood to the current headlines of his “sex cult.”

The singer is being investigated in Georgia according to TMZ,

Those who are close to the case informed TMZ that the Fulton County District Attorney’s office has opened this investigation into the allegations that were made against R.Kelly in the documentary, produced by iconic but reclusive filmmaker Dream Hampton. It’s been confirmed that several women who were featured in the project were reached out to by investigators including Asante McGee, one of the women who escaped R. Kelly’s Atlanta home and was featured in a damning video of her daughter “exposing” her as a liar.

The attorneys of Joycelyn Savage’s family has also been contacted and cooperating with investigators. TMZ also reports that investigators in Fulton County were flooding with calls once the docuseries aired which in turn launched the current investigation.

At this time, the local District Attorney is not commenting on the case.

RELATED: #SurvivingRKelly: Facebook Shuts Down Page ‘Exposing’ The Singer’s Accusers

RELATED: R. Kelly Plans To “Expose” Survivors After Explosive Documentary

Will R. Kelly be put in jail finally? Answer the poll:

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

32 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

Continue reading Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

    [caption id="attachment_3020856" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Donaldson Collection / Getty[/caption] John Legend and Wendy Williams were the only celebrities to participate in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary on Lifetime. According to executive producer Dream Hampton, the likes of Jay Z, Questlove, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige and all said no. Not because they stand with Kelly per say, but because they just didn’t want to touch it. “I asked Jay-Z, I asked Mary J. Blige, I asked Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle…I mean, most people just don’t want to touch it. I remember Ahmir [”Questlove” Thompson] was like, ‘I would do anything for you but I can’t do this.’ It’s not because they support him, it’s because it’s so messy and muddy. It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.” The first part of the documentary aired last night with commentary from Legend, condemning R. Kelly for the heinous acts he committed against young girls. The Grammy award winning artist was praised for having the courage to be involved. But Legend didn’t feel any risk being involved, he called it an “easy decision.” “To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.,” he tweeted. The Twittersphere is up in arms about the documentary and refusing to let R. Kelly get away with the heinous crimes he committed against young Black girls. See their tweets below:

 

R. Kelly Is Under Investigation After “Surviving R. Kelly” was originally published on oldschool1053.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Vitamin Of The Day: If You Want It…
 16 hours ago
01.09.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Omarion Speaks On Rumor Of Lil…
 16 hours ago
01.09.19
Caught! These Classic Photobombs Prove Fiji Water Girl…
 18 hours ago
01.09.19
Boy, Bye. Master P Blames Parents Of R.…
 18 hours ago
01.09.19
We Thought These Celebrities Were American As Apple…
 19 hours ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 23 hours ago
01.09.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Has News About Anais…
 1 day ago
01.08.19
#SurvivingRKelly: Facebook Shuts Down Page ‘Exposing’ The Singer’s…
 1 day ago
01.08.19
Father of Azriel Clary Talks “Surviving R.Kelly” &…
 2 days ago
01.08.19
Is “Smile B*tch” Producer Living His Best Life?
 2 days ago
01.08.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 2 days ago
01.08.19
14 Super Solid Reasons We Stan ‘Black-Ish’ Actor…
 2 days ago
01.08.19
#GoldenGlobes2019: Regina King And Mahershala Ali Win Big,…
 2 days ago
01.08.19
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'
Jada Pinkett Smith Is Trying To Understand Why…
 2 days ago
01.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close