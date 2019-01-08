Don’t Miss Free Performance Of “Let It Shine: The American Civil Rights Movement” In Wake Forest

Bright Star Touring Theatre, a national professional touring theatre company based in Asheville, NC, will offer two free performances of “Let It Shine: The American Civil Rights Movement” on Saturday, Feb. 9.

Geared for ages six and older, the free performances are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St.

Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Freedom Riders and more come to life in this powerful production that celebrates the American Civil Rights Movement. The show also features inspiring performances and the songs of the Civil Rights era.

Admission is free, and everyone is invited.

This production is part of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre’s “Arts For All” free community performance series, which is supported by United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County.

For more information, visit wakeforestrencen.org or contact Renaissance Centre Specialist Debra Horton at 919-435-9566 or dhorton@wakeforestnc.gov.

