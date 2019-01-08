Mariah Carey is starting 2019 off on a high note, she reportedly just ended a nasty battle with her ex-manager.
According to The Blast, Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have “reached a mutually agreed to resolution of this matter.” Bulochnikov agreed to “discontinue this action against Mariah Carey with prejudice, with each party to bear its own attorneys’ fees and costs.”
Bulochnikov reportedly believed she was owed commissions on the money she helped Mariah make during their time together.The Blast reports the number was over $100 million in three years.
No word on what amount they actually settled on.
So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits
So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits
1. Lee Daniels1 of 24
2. Sean Penn2 of 24
3. Prince3 of 24
4. Oprah Winfrey4 of 24
5. Jay-Z5 of 24
6. Lil Wayne & Birdman6 of 24
7. Anita Baker7 of 24
8. Tyler Perry8 of 24
9. Usher & the Biebs9 of 24
10. Robin Thicke10 of 24
11. Kanye West11 of 24
12. Selita Ebanks12 of 24
13. Missy Elliott13 of 24
14. Sean Combs14 of 24
15. Tommy Lee15 of 24
16. Melissa Joan Hart16 of 24
17. Jessica Alba17 of 24
18. Pitbull & Lindsay Lohan18 of 24
19. Regina King19 of 24
20. Jonathan Cheban20 of 24
21. Chaz Bono21 of 24
22. David Cassidy22 of 24
23. Gary Busey23 of 24
24. Venus Williams24 of 24
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Mariah Carey Settles Multi-Million Dollar Legal Battle With Ex-Manager was originally published on blackamericaweb.com