Ohio Taco Bell Employee Caught On Video Refusing To Serve Deaf Customer

An Ohio Taco Bell employee has reportedly been fired after he appeared to refuse to serve a hearing-impaired customer.
Becky Rosemont Burch shared a now-viral video to her Facebook page on Jan. 2, showing her son, Brandon Washburn, attempting to order and communicate with employees by writing his order on his phone. The employees, however, refused to look at his phone.
“It’s against company policy,” one worker said before shutting the drive-thru window and walking away.
When the employee came back, he threatened to call the police.
Washburn, 25, has reportedly visited the Taco Bell in the past and used his phone to order without any problems, WHIO-TV reports.
According to KSLA-TV, the fast-food restaurant has a sign in its drive-thru lane that instructs customers with disabilities or hearing impairments to pull ahead to a window for assistance. But, when he did, Burch said the employees would not take her son’s order and also made fun of him.
WHIO reports Washburn refused to move his vehicle and police were called. Once officers arrived they offered to go inside and get food for him, but Washburn reportedly decided to go to a different restaurant instead.
His girlfriend, who is also deaf, was with him at the time and recorded the video.
It broke my heart because to me he’s a person just like anyone else. He just communicates differently,” Burch told KSLA.
In a statement, Taco Bell said employees at the restaurant would undergo training regarding the company’s policies again but the worker in question has been fired.
“Taco Bell has a fundamental policy to respect all of our customers and employees, and we are committed to maintaining an environment free of discrimination or harassment,” the statement read. “The franchise owner and operator of this location has investigated the situation and the team member no longer works for their organization.”
Famous Folks Who Got Fired From Their Jobs
Famous Folks Who Got Fired From Their Jobs
1. Stacey Dash1 of 19
2. Greg Anthony2 of 19
3. Yung Berg3 of 19
4. Michael Sam4 of 19
5. Columbus Short5 of 19
6. Lisa Bonet6 of 19
7. Isaiah Washington7 of 19
8. Star Jones8 of 19
9. Terrence Howard9 of 19
10. Holly Robinson-Peete10 of 19
11. Lamar Odom11 of 19
12. Paula Abdul12 of 19
13. Damon Wayans13 of 19
14. Mackenzie Phillips14 of 19
15. Charlie Sheen15 of 19
16. Farrah Franklin16 of 19
17. Damon Dash17 of 19
18. Antoine Fuqua18 of 19
19. Florence Ballard19 of 19
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Ohio Taco Bell Employee Caught On Video Refusing To Serve Deaf Customer was originally published on blackamericaweb.com