What??? Prowler Recorded Licking Homeowner’s Doorbell For Three Hours

Family of Four at Home in Front Yard

Source: Justin Horrocks / Getty

This is probably the strangest story you’ll hear about all week.

A surveillence camera captured a stranger licking…yes, LICKING the doorbell of a stranger’s home. The man licked the doorbell for three hours. Three Hours. THREE HOURS!

No one was hurt during the incident, but the homeowner’s children were at home during the event. They didn’t hear anything while the prowler, Roberto Daniel Arroyo, was outside licking the doorbell.

 

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

