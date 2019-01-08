SurvivingRKelly: Facebook Shuts Down Page ‘Exposing’ The Singer’s Accusers

Facebook pulled two pages created on Monday morning to “expose” R. Kelly’s accusers.

The social network claimed the “Surviving Lies” page was violating terms of service. Translation:

“The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed,” a Facebook rep said in a statement.

“We do not tolerate bullying or sharing other’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware.”

Initially, TMZ reported that “[R. Kelly] and his camp” were behind the two accounts and created them in order to fight back against Lifetime’s damning and highly-watched docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.

A Facebook page created yesterday is now running ads to smear R Kelly's accusers. The page paints Kelly as someone "surviving lies." pic.twitter.com/hbwZ4DXXiz — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) January 7, 2019

According to Fast Company, the page, which had over 5,000 likes before being taken down, included several posts that contained images and screenshots of text messages, supposedly from Kelly’s accusers. Vibe reported some of these texts were allegedly sent from Faith Rogers and Asante McGee, who was also accused of working with Joycelyn Savage’s father to extort money from Kelly.

Clearly, folks had words for the Pied Piper and these “disgusting” antics:

R. Kelly coming out with a counter attack on the survivors stories called “Surviving Lies” is the most disgusting and manipulative thing an abuser can do. He’s going to flip the narrative to make these women look desperate and vindictive. You’re a vile pig @rkelly — Keshia ♡ (@KeshiaSW_) January 7, 2019

This man is really launching a website called “Surviving lies” as a way to justify all the accusations against him. I’m- pic.twitter.com/9oz5huMzYx — Rachel (@HarryandMeghan1) January 7, 2019

He will not Survive this one with his surviving lies website. He can collect it along with his delusion and waste no energy dictating a personal assistant and publicist what to write. We do not believe you Sir. At all. #MuteRKelly — Nunnie_Truley (@Everyday_Aella) January 7, 2019

There was an actual video of him peeing on a damn child. Why would anyone believe his "Surviving lies" site — Lord Dre X 🚫🐝☢ (@Lord_Dre_X) January 7, 2019

While its unclear if Kelly is actually behind the Facebook pages as TMZ suggests, there have been threats that a website will be created in its place. Currently, the domain “Surviving Lies” is taken, but nothing is up, yet.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

