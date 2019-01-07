Father of Azriel Clary Talks “Surviving R.Kelly” & Shuts Down Critics on The QuickSilva Show

01.07.19
Households across the country are still reeling from the airing of Lifetime’s Surviving R.Kelly over the weekend. During the final episodes, we met several parents who are fighting for the release of their daughters from R.Kelly’s alleged sex cult.

Angelo Clary is the father of Azriel Clary. Azriel is believed to still be with the singer and her parents are desperate to contact her. Clary called into The QuickSilva Show Monday to discuss the docuseries and shut down critics.

