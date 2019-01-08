CLOSE
The Conversation: Protecting Black Women In The Wake Of #SurvivingRKelly And Yasmine James At McDonalds

Mourners Attend Wake And Funeral For Sandra Bland In Illinois

Source: Jonathan Gibby / Getty

With the latest incidents, of #SurvivingRKelly and Yasmine Jones at McDonald’s, the question is ; how do we protect our black women?

We all saw the video where Yasmine Jones had to fight a grown man off and eventually was pulled apart from the man that posed a threat to her personal space.

It was disturbing to watch, the Surviving R Kelly , docuseries that took you through 50 interviews of accusers and ex employees of Robert Kelly.

 

