Cyntoia Brown Is Granted Clemency After Serving 15 Years In Prison For Killing Man Who Bought Her For Sex

(PBS screenshot)

Cyntoia Brown, a woman serving a life sentence for killing a man who bought her for sex when she was 16-years-old, has been granted clemency by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, CNN reports.

Brown, who is now 30, will reportedly be released to parole supervision on August 7 after serving 15 years in prison.

“This decision comes after careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case,” Haslam said.
“Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life. Transformation should be accompanied by hope.”

