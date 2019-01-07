Mike Tyson is working on developing a 40-Acre marijuana resort in California where growers and guests can puff puff in peace. According to The Blast, Tyson broke ground in December on his “cannabis resort”. The resort is in Mojave Desert which is two hours outside of LA.

Not only will the resort produce high-quality products but they will also support research on the health benefits of marijuana. The overall concept is to dedicated 20 acres to cultivation. There will also be a cultivation school to each growers the ins and outs of perfecting their own strains.

If you just want to go, the resort will include an amphitheater for entertainment, an edible factory plus a premium “glamping” campgrounds and cabins. Last November, Tyson told TODAY’s Natalie Morales that he wants to build his own cannabis empire. He plans to develop hemp-infused drinks, muscle pain ointments and packaged weed for the masses and more. Well, alright, Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson Is Opening A Resort in California – A Marijuana Resort was originally published on hiphopnc.com