CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mike Tyson Is Opening A Resort in California – A Marijuana Resort

6 reads
Leave a comment
Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Mike Tyson is working on developing a 40-Acre marijuana resort in California where growers and guests can puff puff in peace.  According to The Blast, Tyson broke ground in December on his “cannabis resort”. The resort is in Mojave Desert which is two hours outside of LA.

Not only will the resort produce high-quality products but they will also support research on the health benefits of marijuana. The overall concept is to dedicated 20 acres to cultivation. There will also be a cultivation school to each growers the ins and outs of perfecting their own strains.

If you just want to go, the resort will include an amphitheater for entertainment, an edible factory plus a  premium “glamping” campgrounds and cabins.  Last November, Tyson told TODAY’s  Natalie Morales that he wants to build his own cannabis empire. He plans to develop hemp-infused drinks, muscle pain ointments and packaged weed for the masses and more. Well, alright, Mike Tyson.

Young Ethnic Woman With Smokes Coming Out Of Her Mouth

FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products

12 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products

Continue reading FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products

FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products

Happy 4/20! While we might think of marijuana as solely for smoking and toking, the medicinal benefits of THC and CBD's are high-ly touted in the medical industry. There are at least two active chemicals in marijuana that scientists and researchers believe and have proven to have medicinal applications. Cannabidiol (CBD), impacts the brain, without the high. CBD's are anti-inflammatory and hold antioxidants, amongst other health benefits, including oxidative stress. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) contains pain relieving properties and is the ingredient responsible for the high. Hemp oil is also known as an anti-aging product in addition to being quite moisturizing. While marijuana gets a bad wrap, it's great for beauty and skincare. We rounded up 12 products that will take your skincare and beauty routine to a high-er level. Have any products you personally love? Tell us in the comment section!    

Mike Tyson Is Opening A Resort in California – A Marijuana Resort was originally published on hiphopnc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'
Jada Pinkett Smith Is Trying To Understand Why…
 6 hours ago
01.07.19
{BREAKING} Cyntoia Brown Has Been Granted Clemency!!! *Details…
 6 hours ago
01.07.19
Mike Tyson Is Opening A Resort in California…
 6 hours ago
01.07.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 7 hours ago
01.07.19
Christian Bale and Amy Adams Talk Political Lies,…
 10 hours ago
01.07.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi And Porsha Hate Each Other…
 17 hours ago
01.07.19
Nominations Announcement For The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Golden Globe Awards Air Tonight
 1 day ago
01.06.19
Chance The Rapper On R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims:…
 1 day ago
01.07.19
Fox And FX's 2016 Golden Globe Awards Party - Arrivals
Toni Braxton Having Financial Issues With IRS
 1 day ago
01.06.19
Where Are They Now: Reality TV Stars Of…
 1 day ago
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 2 days ago
01.07.19
A Congresswoman F-Bombs Trump & Ellen Glosses Over…
 3 days ago
01.05.19
Chris Stokes Denies Molesting Members Of B2K In…
 3 days ago
01.05.19
Just For Laughs Comedy Festival 2016
Ellen DeGeneres Support For Kevin Hart To Host…
 3 days ago
01.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close