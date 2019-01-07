{BREAKING} Cyntoia Brown Has Been Granted Clemency!!! *Details Inside*

CLOSE
Cyntoia Brown Has Been Granted Clemency!!!

Cyntoia Brown has been granted clemency!! She will be eligible for release August 7th on time served and will stay on parole for 10 years.

Brown was “abandoned, abused , and exploited” at the age of 16. “This decision comes after careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case,” Governor Bill Haslam’s , said.

