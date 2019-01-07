In the wake of Surviving R. Kelly, numerous artists have began to speak out against the Pied Piper of R&B from those outright cancelling him and others saying they can no longer stand by him. Omarion, who is set to embark on the upcoming Millennium Tour with B2K and has worked with Kelly on songs such as “Bump Bump Bump,” says that even though he hasn’t watched the documentary, he’s no longer performing songs written by R. Kelly after the tour.

“It’s important first to ACKNOWLEDGE that this has been an ugly truth in our industry for years and as opposed to dismissing it’s existence | its time to discuss it. EVERYONE has to be RESPONSIBLE. Many have bared witness to the unthinkable and yet have remained silent,” Omarion wrote on Twitter.

He added, Those responsible must be held accountable. #rkelly was both a victim & a predator & accordingly must be held accountable but also get professional help. His artistic genius inspired us all. His music is being muted by the darkness of his actions. The dark always comes to light. I pray that everyone effected by this tragedy gets the help & support they need to live a better life. When you know better , you do better.”

“While I know our fans would be greatly disappointed if we didn’t perform those songs on #TheMillennoumTour, after the tour I am retiring those songs from my set list,” he continued. “I too am raising a future queen. #A.A.R.T. (Artists Acknowledging Responsibility & Truth) Peace y’all. ~O”

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Says Working With R. Kelly Was A Mistake, Explains Himself [VIDEO]

RELATED: Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

Omarion Says He’ll No Longer Perform Songs Written By R. Kelly After Upcoming Tour was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: