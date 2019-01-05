Once again, Donald Trump is out here wildin’ and negatively impacting American lives. On Thursday, Trump and congressional leaders had a meeting to negotiate an end to the government shutdown — but it looks like it could last a while until DT gets what he wants.

And what he wants is to build a wall around the Mexican border to the U.S. The New York Times reports: “President Trump threatened on Friday to keep the federal government partly closed for “months or even years” if he did not get $5.6 billion for his wall at the southern border, and he warned that he was considering declaring a national emergency to build it without congressional approval.”

We’re already headed into week three of the shutdown and despite thousands of employees being furloughed, not getting paid and several government agencies being closed, Trump still hasn’t budged. But he told reporters on Friday that when he hosted members of the Border Patrol union at the White House, they told him not to worry about them, and that he was doing “a great thing for our country.”

However, the average working American doesn’t feel the same way. People’s lives have been put on hold until petty Trump gets his wall. He even tweeted: “I don’t care that most of the workers not getting paid are Democrats, I want to stop the Shutdown as soon as we are in agreement on Strong Border Security! I am in the White House ready to go, where are the Dems?”

I don’t care that most of the workers not getting paid are Democrats, I want to stop the Shutdown as soon as we are in agreement on Strong Border Security! I am in the White House ready to go, where are the Dems? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2019

It’s a dangerous time to be an American. It’s even more daunting to be a millenial trying to build your life in Trump’s America. Hit the flip for all the ways the government shutdown will affect us 20-somethings.

Stay Woke: 5 Ways The Government Shutdown Will Impact Millennials was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

