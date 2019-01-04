CLOSE
Entertainment News
A Congresswoman F-Bombs Trump & Ellen Glosses Over Controversy: This Week’s Winners & Losers

There's already a lot to discuss in the new year.

Winners

Unorthodox Dems

Newly elected officials were sworn into Congress this week causing the Democrats to take over the House from Republicans.

The Dems line-up features diverse representatives including Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the first Muslim women elected to Congress, Deb Haaland and Sharice Davids, the first Native women elective to Congress, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest person elected to Congress at 29 years old.

Less than a week in office and the new faces are already proving they’re not your typical Congress people.

Rashida Tlaib made this even more apparent when a video surfaced of her dropping the F-bomb to a crowd of supporters. In a speech about winning her seat, Tlaib said she was going to take on “bullies” while in office (ahem…TRUMP).

“When your son looks at you and says ‘momma look you won,’ bullies don’t win,” Rashida said. “And I said ‘baby they don’t’ because we’re going to go in there and we’re going to impeach the motherfucker.”

 

RASHIDA IS NOT PLAYING GAMES.

The Internet was shocked by her frankness, but for the most part, her supporters were on the verge of a praise break…

 

But of course Republicans were clutching their pearls at Rashida’s language…despite having a president who has a river-length history of foul statements. Even some Democrats chastised Rashida with California Rep. Jim Costa calling her words “inappropriate,” according to CNN.

But Rashida wasn’t about to take back her delivery. She posted a tweet on Friday saying “I will always speak truth to power.”

 

This is not your respectable Congress.

Now let’s hope those policies match with the big talk.

