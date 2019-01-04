Chris Stokes Denies Molesting Members Of B2K In Series Of Tweets Addressing Rumors

Shortly after that interview, Raz B accused Stokes, his cousin, of molestation. While the rest of the boys denied the accusations, it left a stigma and cloud over the group, which is why we speculate it took the group so long to get back together.
With their reunion tour approaching, fans began to tweet Chris Stokes, who responded to their questions denouncing rumors he withheld finances from the group or molested them. Stokes seems to be trying to maintain a positive demeanor amidst the group’s reunion. Here’s what he had to say about all the rumors.
https://twitter.com/chrisstokes1969/status/1081284168175169536
More tweets below:
Chris Stokes Breaks Silence About B2k Break-up Rumors
