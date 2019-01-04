CLOSE
Here’s Why R. Kelly’s Older Brother Bruce Is In Jail

Bruce Kelly became rather infamous on night one of Surviving R. Kelly

Lifetime premiered their much anticipated docu-series Surviving R. Kelly on January 3rd and as predicted, everyone is talking about it. Many people are discussing the serious allegations of abuse against Kelly while others are also discussing Kelly’s older brother, Bruce Kelly.

Bruce appeared to have conducted all of his interviews while incarcerated in the first episode. According to prior arrest records, the older Kelly has been locked up on a number of different charges over the years from burglary to probation violation, drug possession, and more.

Currently, Bruce Kelly is locked up due to a 2016 burglary conviction. He was admitted to the Vandalia Correctional Center in July 2017 and reportedly is set to serve two to four years in prison for the charge. He’s currently expected to be released in December 2019.

Back in 2015, Bruce Kelly was arrested and charged with drug possession. In October 2016, Kelly was charged with theft and possession. In 2017, he was charged with criminal trespassing and driving without a license.

Bruce’s rap sheet became a widely debated subject during the airing of Surviving R. Kelly after his commentary seemed to be more in defense of his younger brother’s sexual history, allegedly with underage girls. A “preference” he called it.

