Jay Ellis And Deborah Ann Woll Reveal Their Ideal “Escape Room” Partners

Back in October, Global Grind spoke to Jay Ellis about his new movie “Escape Room” in theaters January 4th. The film stars Jay Ellis alongside Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, Logan Miller and more. The movie is about a group of individuals who are chosen to participate in an extreme escape room for their chance to win a million dollars. However, there is a lethal twist to these rooms and they all find out that attempting to escape comes with a huge price.

When we talked to Jay Ellis about “Escape Room” in October, we asked the star to choose three celebrities he’d take into an escape room with him. He chose:

Idris Elba because he’s strong, chiseled and smart. These are all great things you’d want in someone you’re trusting your life with.

John Legend is also very smart. They don’t call him the Legend for nothing.

Niecy Nash will keep things fun and she’s very motivating. Motivation is key when trying to figure out puzzles and complete obstacles in an escape room. Niecy Nash is an amazing choice.

When asked who he absolutely would not take on his Escape Room adventure, Jay Ellis says he’ll need to leave Neil Brown Jr. aka Chad from Insecure, at home. According to Jay, it’s much too risky. He and Neil are real live friends and they’d probably spend the entire time goofing off with each other to really get anything done.

As an update to our Escape Room question, we got the chance to sit down with Jay Ellis and his co-star, Deborah Ann Woll to ask them which of the film’s characters they would have liked to participate in an escape room with.

Deborah Ann Woll was the first to answer. She tells Global Grind, “I’d pick Mike (Tyler Labine). I mean, obviously you pick Zoe (Taylor Russell) because Zoe is going to get you out alive, but I think Mike’s character is good because he keeps the levity. When things feel like you’re all going to die, it’s nice to be able to have a laugh.”

Jay Ellis also chose which character(s) he’d like to do an escape room with. His answer was a little different from Deborah Ann Woll’s but he had very good reasons. Press play on the video above to check out his answer and make sure you watch “Escape Room” when it hits theaters on Friday, January 4th.

Jay Ellis And Deborah Ann Woll Reveal Their Ideal “Escape Room” Partners was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: