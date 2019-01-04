CLOSE
Government Shutdown Could Effect Tax Refund

US tax forms

Source: Jeffrey Hamilton / Getty

The shutdown has many asking, “What will happen with my tax refund?”

With many workers being affected by the government shutdown it could mean that many taxpayers may not see their tax refunds any time soon.

The longer the shutdown continues the longer it will take for workers to catch up on refunds that will come in and thus slow down the process in which we may see our money.

Read more at ABC11.com

 

