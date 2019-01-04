Government Shutdown Could Effect Tax Refund

The shutdown has many asking, “What will happen with my tax refund?”

With many workers being affected by the government shutdown it could mean that many taxpayers may not see their tax refunds any time soon.

The longer the shutdown continues the longer it will take for workers to catch up on refunds that will come in and thus slow down the process in which we may see our money.

