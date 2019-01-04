TJMS
Fake Pastor Caught Carrying Drug-Filled Bible Into Jail

A North Carolina man posing as a pastor tried to smuggle drugs into a detention facility by hiding them in a Bible, ABC13 reports.

Narcotics investigators reportedly suspected someone was bringing drugs into the facility, and they were able to identify the alleged suspect through an undercover operation.

According to the Scotland County Detective Division’s Facebook page, 28-year-old James A. Morman III visited the jail on Dec. 31 dressed as a minister.

A search of the Bible he was carrying revealed Suboxone strips, an opioid medication used to treat opioid addiction, inside.

Morman and jailed inmate Bryson Brown have reportedly been charged with felony possession of controlled substance within a prison or detention facility, felony delivery of a controlled substance to an inmate, controlled substance schedule III, and misdemeanor simple possession of schedule III.

