CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

True Story: This Woman Met Her Boyfriend 12 Years After Giving Birth To His Kid

Wow, what are the chances?

2 reads
Leave a comment
Silhouette Man Lifting Woman By Lake During Sunset

Source: Ittipol Nampochai / EyeEm / Getty

As many of us go into 2019 hoping it might be the year we find love, one young woman is sharing an amazing story that’ll keep you optimistic about finding your one true person. Her name is Jessica Share and as she tells BBC, she bought sperm from an anonymous man to start a family with her wife at the time, not knowing that more than a decade later she would meet her sperm donor and fall in love with him. What are the odds?

Hit the flip to see how it all went down, as told by BBC Stories on Twitter. Plus, more photos of their family here.

True Story: This Woman Met Her Boyfriend 12 Years After Giving Birth To His Kid was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 H.E.R.
We Know H.E.R. Is Talented, But Did You…
 56 mins ago
01.04.19
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Did The R. Kelly Documentary Change Your Opinion…
 1 hour ago
01.04.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Don’t Stop When You’re…
 18 hours ago
01.04.19
Twitter Has Pettiest Reactions When This Afrobeat Star…
 18 hours ago
01.04.19
Today On Twitter: Some Of Thurday’s Funniest Tweets…
 19 hours ago
01.04.19
True Story: This Woman Met Her Boyfriend 12…
 21 hours ago
01.04.19
UPDATE: Chris Brown Releases New Song “Undecided”
 22 hours ago
01.04.19
Michael B. Jordan and Coach
 23 hours ago
01.04.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Trina Flies Off The Handle After…
 1 day ago
01.03.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 2 days ago
01.03.19
If You Have A Problem With Tiffany Haddish’s…
 2 days ago
01.03.19
Toni Braxton, Birdman Call It Quits
 2 days ago
01.02.19
One More For Kim & Kanye!
 2 days ago
01.02.19
Orlando Brown Reveals He Has ‘Quite A Bit’…
 2 days ago
01.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close