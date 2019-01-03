Superstar, Michael B. Jordan and Coach have created an amazing exclusive partnership. Jordan is the new spokesperson for the 2019 spring line. First announced last year by Essences magazine. the global advertising has begun!

Jordan told Essences that he has always been a fan of Coach. “I’ve been a fan of Coach for a long time, and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values.” Jordan will be in the campaigns for the bags, clothing line and the fragrance.

Ooh, and we are here for it!

