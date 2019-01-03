CLOSE
W.E. Content
HomeW.E. Content

Did You Know Patti LaBelle ?

3 reads
Leave a comment

We are delighted to have Patti LaBelle at the 25th Anniversary of Women’s Empowerment 2019. April 27th , 2019 at PNC Arena!

Her full name is Patricia Louise Holte-Edwards. She was the lead singer of Bluebelles. The Group song changed their name to LaBelle in the the 70’s and dropped that disco hit “Lady Marmalade”.

Get Your Tickets Today! 25th Anniversary of Women’s Empowerment 2019. April 27th , 2019 at PNC Arena!

In 1977 Patti Labelle went solo and released her self titled album. Later in 1984 she went number one with, “If Only You Knew”. She successfully crossed over to pop with singles like “New Attitude” and “Stir It Up”.

It was her tenth album Burnin’ , that earned LaBelle her first Grammy. The second Grammy hit in  1998, from her Live! One Night Only CD.

With her great music and acting career, she has a well deserved induction into not only the Grammy Hall of Fame, but the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame, and the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame. This is why she is include into Rolling Stone 100 Greatest Singers List.

We’ve loved her for years on her recurring role on a Different world and her supporting role in the Oscar nominated drama A Soldier’s Story. She even stepped American Horror Story for their Emmy Award winning forth season, known as FREAK SHOW.

This Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native has a list of accomplishments that will never go unnoticed. This is why she is the definition of “Preserving Our Legacy”.

Get Your Tickets Today! 25th Anniversary of Women’s Empowerment 2019. April 27th , 2019 at PNC Arena!

Stay

Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For

the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Did You Know Patti LaBelle ? was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 H.E.R.
We Know H.E.R. Is Talented, But Did You…
 56 mins ago
01.04.19
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Did The R. Kelly Documentary Change Your Opinion…
 1 hour ago
01.04.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Don’t Stop When You’re…
 18 hours ago
01.04.19
Twitter Has Pettiest Reactions When This Afrobeat Star…
 18 hours ago
01.04.19
Today On Twitter: Some Of Thurday’s Funniest Tweets…
 19 hours ago
01.04.19
True Story: This Woman Met Her Boyfriend 12…
 21 hours ago
01.04.19
UPDATE: Chris Brown Releases New Song “Undecided”
 22 hours ago
01.04.19
Michael B. Jordan and Coach
 23 hours ago
01.04.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Trina Flies Off The Handle After…
 1 day ago
01.03.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 2 days ago
01.03.19
If You Have A Problem With Tiffany Haddish’s…
 2 days ago
01.03.19
Toni Braxton, Birdman Call It Quits
 2 days ago
01.02.19
One More For Kim & Kanye!
 2 days ago
01.02.19
Orlando Brown Reveals He Has ‘Quite A Bit’…
 2 days ago
01.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close