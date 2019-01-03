White Woman Spits, Slaps, Screams N-Word And Pulls Knife On Black Family Over Parking Space

A woman was caught on video screaming the n-word and pulling a knife on a black family in an Oregon parking lot, over a parking spot.

On Dec. 24, 20-year-old Emora Roberson recorded an irate woman attacking her family. Roberson was in a car with her 15-month-old daughter, her boyfriend and an aunt doing some last-minute Christmas shopping when the woman pulled into the parking spot next to them.

OregonLive reports, Roberson said it was all because her aunt had “parked crooked.”

“My daughter was fast asleep, and this woman was basically trying to get into our car,” Roberson told OregonLive in a phone interview Friday morning. She added that the woman was parked in a handicapped spot and her car didn’t have a handicap sticker.

According to Roberson, the woman slapped and spit on her boyfriend, Keysuan Goodyear. Goodyear grew angry and warned the woman about her behavior and language.

The woman responded by pulling out a knife.

That’s when Roberson said she began filming the incident on her phone.

The video shows the woman with the knife in her hand. Roberson can be heard saying that it appears the woman is going to try and stab her boyfriend.

“No, it’s called self-defense,” the woman yells at Roberson before dropping another racial slur.

The women then slams an open car door on Roberson, hops back into her pickup and begins using her cell phone. The woman later screams another threat at the Roberson and her family before the video ends.

“We eventually drove off. We still had Christmas shopping to do,” Roberson said.

Roberson called the police to report the incident and OregonLive reports it is under investigation.

Roberson said the racial slurs and threats of violence didn’t bother her as much as the fact the woman acted that way in front of her daughter.

“I don’t know who made her so mad that day,” she said. “That wasn’t any way to talk to me or talk to someone in front of a child.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

White Woman Spits, Slaps, Screams N-Word And Pulls Knife On Black Family Over Parking Space was originally published on blackamericaweb.com