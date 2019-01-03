CLOSE
Woman Arrested After Allegedly Lying To Police Saying A Black Man Assaulted Her

A white woman woman who claimed to have been attacked by a Black man in the parking lot of a Walmart was arrested, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department.

According to The State, Kristen Michelle Rimes lied about the incident and was charged with filing a false police report.

At the time of the incident, Rimes posted about the attack on social media, and it was shared by several Facebook groups, along with a photo of Rimes with bruises on her cheeks and nose and a bloody cut above her eye.

The State reports, the 26-year-old filed the report that she was “assaulted by an unknown male suspect,” on Nov. 26, 2018.

Rimes reportedly told police she was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart when she was forced out and hit her head on the pavement. She also reported to police that during the attack the man assaulting her “tried to force down her pants.”

Rimes’ post about the incident on social media caused “a public concern,” police reportedly said in the news release.

Her original Facebook post has been removed, but other posts about her alleged attack remain on social media.

During an investigation it was determined Rimes was not at that Walmart “on the night she claimed the incident occurred,” according to the news release.

Rimes was reportedly arrested in December.

Woman Arrested After Allegedly Lying To Police Saying A Black Man Assaulted Her was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

