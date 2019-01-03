Sybil Tells The Story Of How The TJMS Came To Be

TJMS
| 01.03.19
On January 3, 2019 The Tom Joyner Morning Show officially turned 25! The past 25 years have been incredible and the listeners have gotten to witness and play a huge role in the success of the TJMS. But, there may be some things that listeners don’t know. Like the big question, how did Tom and Sybil meet? Sybil breaks it down from the beginning.

