If You Have A Problem With Tiffany Haddish’s Success, Perhaps The Real Problem Is You

Earlier this week, Beyonce’s Internet was buzzing with news that Tiffany Haddish wasn’t up to par when performing on New Year’s Eve in Miami. Let some tell it, she kind of bombed, so much so that she was booed, prompting some folks at her sold-out show to walk out.

Apparently, “The Last O.G.” star had been “partying all night,” still had some “Ciroc in her system” and had trouble remembering her lines. She ended up cutting her set short, but to make sure the audience still had a good time, she invited some folks up on stage to enjoy some of her vodka and see if they could do stand-up better than her.

“F–k it,” she declared. “I really wanted to talk about some stuff and can’t remember none of it.”

Was her behavior disappointing? Most definitely. Should everyone get a refund? Absolutely.

However, unlike most of your male comedian faves, the 39-year-old took complete accountability for her actions, tweeting on Tuesday, “Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again.”

Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again. Tiffany Haddish Bombs, Drinks with Fans Instead https://t.co/4QxPn0j0xc via @TheRoot — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 1, 2019

Like many human beings, myself included, Tiffany went to work hungover AF and had a pretty shi**y day, not living up to her impressive resume. But she said she was sorry, it will never happen again. The end.

But not surprisingly, it wasn’t the end. It was actually just the beginning.

See, her faux pas opened up the floodgates for her detractors to spread all kinds of slander about her on Twitter. And no, these detractors weren’t the (mostly white) deranged Peta folks foaming at the mouth because she said she’ll stop wearing fur when the police stop killing Black folks.

Sadly, the majority of those detractors were us.

Well, correction…They were actually a group of salty Black men I like to refer to as Chapped Lip Black Twitter. You know, the same dehydrated ashy dudes that blame Black women for everything from climate change to high rates of incarceration to why Cardi B won’t take Offset back.

See, they came out in full-force to prove that “all the hype” around Tiffany is underserved because she “isn’t really funny” and how she “isn’t ready,” using this one stand-up failure as their smoking gun.

Tiffany Haddish forgot her jokes Live on stage ! Damn , Katt Williams tried to tell y’all 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z7uPByQjzm — LIL CHIRP CHIRP🆗 (@Geeyavel1iii) January 1, 2019

*Tiffany Haddish gets boo’d”

Katt Williams : pic.twitter.com/VtEHSJJQgh — yall won (@IssaBlackMan) January 1, 2019

Katt Williams was right about Tiffany Haddish . Tiffany isn't funny at all. She says the dummies shit and thinks it's cute. Need to go find another career because this isn't it. 🤦🏾‍♀️#tiffanyhaddish — Shamiyah (@MizzShamiyah) January 1, 2019

I went to go see if @TiffanyHaddish was actually funny. I ended up doing this. Conclusion: She is not funny. Horrible show. In her defense, she said she was having a rough night. She didn’t have to be up there. She ended up inviting me up on stage to tell jokes. 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/Ze1BPzeY9S — Andrew Chestnutt (@AndrewChestnut1) January 1, 2019

Let’s be clear: If an Emmy, a Showtime special, being one of the best SNL hosts of 2018, four movies under her belt last year and a hit TBS sitcom, wasn’t enough for you to see that Tiffany is talented, then you’re just a hater.

And if one bad night means you should “find a new career,” this means your geniuses— Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart & company —would all be out of jobs because every one of those comic has bombed, at every stage of their careers. Yet, funny how these same folks don’t have this same kind of energy for men.

But what’s really depressing is that these critiques aren’t just coming from dudes with 200 or less Twitter followers, we’ve seen this from Tiffany’s colleagues.

As some of the tweets above pointed out, Katt Williams of all people with his own personal struggles, fixed his lips to say that Tiffany didn’t deserve her success.

“She’s been doing comedy since she was 16. You can’t tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back to back for an hour to nobody,” Williams said.

And then in classic hotep fashion, Katt basically called her a negro bedwench.

“They like her because she wanna sleep with a white man. That’s why the only thing she said was I wanna give it to Brad Pitt. She said she’s got a diseased vajayjay ain’t nobody checking for that.”

Even her own “Last O.G.” co-star Tracey Morgan showed his ass during a 2018 interview, literally acting like someone stole his bike when asked what it was like to work with the “Girls Trip” comedienne.

This is one hating ass dude right here that show would be nothing if @TiffanyHaddish wasn’t on it… Don’t bite the hand that keeps you relevant!!! pic.twitter.com/BlpDu9Sxjw — Lil Rel Howery (@LilRel4) May 31, 2018

Now, no one is above critique, Tiffany included. And it’s completely OK for her and her humor to not be your cup of tea. I’ll be the first one to admit that I’m still figuring out how I feel about her, her love for Taylor Swift’s collard greens and that whole #WhoBitBeyonce mess, but this hatred for her just doesn’t make any sense.

Or maybe it does.

Too often, when Black women have the audacity to excel at their craft, especially in areas that are male dominated, there will always be insecure men who will do and say anything to undermine that success. Hence, all these new rules that Black women have to follow and double standards we must adhere to that men never have to abide by.

See, our greatness isn’t always looked at something to celebrate, it can be seen as a threat and a roadblock to other’s accomplishments.

‘Cause be crystal clear: We’re all Black queens, until our stars begin to shine brighter than theirs.

Tiffany Haddish just happens to be the one currently in the crosshairs of that misogynist nonsense and her bombing in Miami continues to show us that as Black women we aren’t allowed to make mistakes. There is no room for error. We have to work harder, be smarter and be flawless in order for our talent to get a sliver of the recognition our mediocre male counterparts garner.

But whether you love or hate her, Ms. Haddish isn’t going anywhere, but up. And if her name in bright lights unnerves you so damn much and invokes such a visceral reaction, you really need to ask yourself, “Is she the problem, or is it me and my frail ego?”

RELATED NEWS:

Cardi B Drops ‘Money’ Video, Black Twitter Makes It Rain

It’s About Time! Katt Williams Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish For Questioning Her Success

Tiffany Haddish Had This Classy Response To Katt Williams’ Comments That She Doesn’t Deserve Her Success

If You Have A Problem With Tiffany Haddish’s Success, Perhaps The Real Problem Is You was originally published on hellobeautiful.com