Usher Gets Clowned Over New Perm For 2019 [PHOTOS]

Usher had quite the start to 2019. Not long after he announced that he and estranged wife Grace Miguel were filing for divorce, he debuted his latest hairstyle and it … well, it’s something.

Rat Pack 2019

Forever Young #BoyBad #AmunRa

Gotta let it perm?

Fans began clowning the Grammy-award winner and his new look, even prompting Yung Joc to question whether or not he rocked the perm better. Joc’s question? “Who Is The Real King Of Hair & Fleek?”

Nevertheless, Usher is shrugging off all of the comments about his new look. That doesn’t mean that some of the reactions haven’t had us crying laughing.

In other news, the suspect who allegedly robbed Usher and others was arrested and caught with over 2,000 items valued at more than $2 million.

Usher Gets Clowned Over New Perm For 2019 [PHOTOS]

