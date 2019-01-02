CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Toni Braxton, Birdman Call It Quits

31 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

Lifetime Premiere of 'Faith Under Fire'

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Nearly a year after their engagement, Birdman and Toni Braxton have broken up.

Announcing the split via Instagram, Braxton posted a rather cryptic message on her Instagram page saying, “Starting a new chapter isn’t alway an easy choice… but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.”

The “Unbreak My Heart” singer then scrubbed her IG page as Birdman did the same. According to Page Six, the two unfollowed one another and in a since-deleted post captured by E! News, Birdman wrote “It’s over…” in his IG story.

The pair had been engaged since last February and she was planning a “vintage ’20s and ’30s-like Great Gatsby” style wedding but the pair couldn’t figure out a date. “Well, we had two dates. But we were doing Braxton Family Values and we were going through a little drama,” Braxton told Wendy Williams. “And I was like, ‘The wedding is a good thing to get all the sisters together.’ [But] I couldn’t get us all together.”

Sadly, Braxton lost the $5 million engagement ring that Birdman had given her.

RELATED: Toni Braxton Has Revealed That Birdman Gave Her A Deadline

RELATED: Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman

Toni Braxton, Birdman Call It Quits was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Toni Braxton, Birdman Call It Quits
 4 hours ago
01.02.19
One More For Kim & Kanye!
 5 hours ago
01.02.19
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 16 hours ago
01.02.19
History: 17 African-American Judges Officially Sworn In As…
 1 day ago
01.02.19
2019 Watch List: January Show Premieres You Need…
 2 days ago
01.02.19
HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2018 Is…Trevante Rhodes
 2 days ago
01.02.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Cynthia Sends Noelle Off To Howard…
 3 days ago
12.31.18
Serena Williams defeats Venus Williams in Wimbledon
A Dose Of Cuteness: Serena William’s Daughter Claps…
 3 days ago
12.30.18
'Hands Of Stone' - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Usher Files For Divorce From Wife Grace Miguel
 3 days ago
12.30.18
#FitnessFriday: After A Horrific Car Accident, Melyssa Ford…
 5 days ago
12.29.18
The Rewind: It’s A Wrap! We’re Recapping 2018
 5 days ago
12.29.18
These Famous Women Upgraded Their Partners Way Before…
 5 days ago
12.29.18
Italian Prime Minister Visits The White House
Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books &…
 5 days ago
12.28.18
Tyler Perry Is Hosting The Aretha Franklin Tribute…
 6 days ago
12.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close