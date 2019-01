It’s the first show of 2019 and we’re so excited! Tom threw a party, Sybil went to church and Guy went to a house party! This is all very exciting but, when exactly is the cut off for telling people happy new year? Sybil says it’s acceptable to tell folks happy new year until Martin Luther King day.

