White Man Who Shot Jazmine Barnes May Have Killed Other Black People

The white man who killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes Sunday in a Houston drive-by shooting may have killed other Black people, civil rights attorney Lee Merrit tweeted on Tuesday.
Police continued their manhunt on Wednesday for the suspect who opened fire from his red pickup truck into the car Jazmine’s mother was driving at about 7 a.m. as she exited a Walmart parking lot. At least one bullet struck Jazmine in the head. Her mother, LaPorsha Washington, 30, and one of Jazmine’s sisters were injured in the apparently random attack.
See Also: White Man Kills Black Girl, 7, In Drive-By Shooting, Police Say
Merritt’s suspicion that “this may not be his first time striking” came with the announcement of a $35,000 reward, which activist Shaun King also announced, for tips to help the police capture the accused killer.
Washington was released from the hospital Tuesday night, KPRC-TV reported. The grieving mother searched for answers to explain the senseless murder.
“I replayed the moment in my head over a million times. Did I cut this man off? Did I make a wrong turn in front of him? Did I stop him from getting out of the Walmart, for whatever he was doing? Did I do anything wrong to cause this man to fire shots at my car? I didn’t make a wrong turn or get in his lane. I didn’t do none of that. He fired at us for no reason—none,” she told KHOU-TV.
Merritt pointed out that an unknown white male was accused of a similar ambush of a Black family in August 2017. The Houston Chronicle reported in December 2017 that the police were still searching for the person who fired from a Ford pickup truck into the vehicle that A’Vonta Williams was in, killing his girlfriend’s grandmother. But instead of focusing on the shooter, Houston police were more interested in questioning Williams about the attack.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez vowed Monday to capture the man who killed Jazmine. The suspect is identified as a white male in his 40s with a beard.
“It’s our belief that it was totally unprovoked, whatever it was, and we’re leaving no stone unturned. We’re going to leave every motive out there as a possibility,” Gonzalez told reporters.
SEE ALSO:
Details About Amber Guyger Suspiciously Removed From Botham Jean Incident Report
Black NFL Player’s White Fiancée Goes Silent On Social Media After Her Racist Tweets Surfaced
What A Year For Ye: A Timeline Of How Kanye West Went From Woke To Sunken
Before 2018 Closes, Let's Revisit The Meme Hilarity Of BBQ Becky
Before 2018 Closes, Let's Revisit The Meme Hilarity Of BBQ Becky
1. White Woman Calls The Cops And The Internet Makes Her FamousSource:false 1 of 100
2.Source:false 2 of 100
3.Source:false 3 of 100
4.Source:false 4 of 100
5.Source:false 5 of 100
6.Source:false 6 of 100
7.Source:false 7 of 100
8.Source:false 8 of 100
9.Source:false 9 of 100
10.Source:false 10 of 100
11.Source:false 11 of 100
12.Source:false 12 of 100
13.Source:false 13 of 100
14.Source:false 14 of 100
15.Source:false 15 of 100
16.Source:false 16 of 100
17.Source:false 17 of 100
18.Source:false 18 of 100
19.Source:false 19 of 100
20.Source:false 20 of 100
21.Source:false 21 of 100
22.Source:false 22 of 100
23.Source:false 23 of 100
24.Source:false 24 of 100
25.Source:false 25 of 100
26.Source:false 26 of 100
27.Source:false 27 of 100
28.Source:false 28 of 100
29.Source:false 29 of 100
30.Source:false 30 of 100
31.Source:false 31 of 100
32.Source:false 32 of 100
33.Source:false 33 of 100
34.Source:false 34 of 100
35.Source:false 35 of 100
36.Source:false 36 of 100
37.Source:false 37 of 100
38.Source:false 38 of 100
39.Source:false 39 of 100
40.Source:false 40 of 100
41.Source:false 41 of 100
42.Source:false 42 of 100
43.Source:false 43 of 100
44.Source:false 44 of 100
45.Source:false 45 of 100
46.Source:false 46 of 100
47.Source:false 47 of 100
48.Source:false 48 of 100
49.Source:false 49 of 100
50.Source:false 50 of 100
51.Source:false 51 of 100
52.Source:false 52 of 100
53.Source:false 53 of 100
54.Source:false 54 of 100
55.Source:false 55 of 100
56.Source:false 56 of 100
57.Source:false 57 of 100
58.Source:false 58 of 100
59.Source:false 59 of 100
60.Source:false 60 of 100
61.Source:false 61 of 100
62.Source:false 62 of 100
63.Source:false 63 of 100
64.Source:false 64 of 100
65.Source:false 65 of 100
66.Source:false 66 of 100
67.Source:false 67 of 100
68.Source:false 68 of 100
69.Source:false 69 of 100
70.Source:false 70 of 100
71.Source:false 71 of 100
72.Source:false 72 of 100
73.Source:false 73 of 100
74.Source:false 74 of 100
75.Source:false 75 of 100
76.Source:false 76 of 100
77.Source:false 77 of 100
78.Source:false 78 of 100
79.Source:false 79 of 100
80.Source:false 80 of 100
81.Source:false 81 of 100
82.Source:false 82 of 100
83.Source:false 83 of 100
White Man Who Shot Jazmine Barnes May Have Killed Other Black People was originally published on newsone.com