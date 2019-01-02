CLOSE
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes' Killer

Houston is still reeling after a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday. Now a journalist and civil rights attorney are teaming up to offer a reward for her killer.

Journalist Shaun King and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt have come together to offer a $35,000 reward to find the man who shot and killed Jazmine Barnes Sunday.

Barnes was with her mother and siblings on Sunday when her mother, LaPortia Washington, had taken them to the store to get coffee when a man in a 4-door red pickup truck pulled alongside them and opened fire. Barnes died at the scene. Her mother has been hospitalized since the shooting. The shooter is described as a white male in his 40s, with a beard. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. His motive is unknown.

“He took away an innocent child. She did not deserve this. She did not deserve this at all,” Washington said from her hospital bed.

“I just want anybody, whoever out there that knows anything about the murder of my daughter, please step up as if it were your own,” Jazmine’s father, Christopher Cevilla, told reporters. Cevilla has created a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses for Barnes.

“We’re not going to rule anything out. At this point, our focus is identifying who the shooter is and locating him and after that we can determine motive,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

