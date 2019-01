According to Raleigh police two people were shot Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Plumleaf Road. Two people were transported to WakeMed with gunshot wounds, a 36-year-old man and 18-year-old woman. The shooting is under investigation.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Two People Shot At A Raleigh Apartment Complex was originally published on thelightnc.com

