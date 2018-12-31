CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

2019 Watch List: January Show Premieres You Need To Put In Your Schedule ASAP

The wintery season looks bright.

10 reads
Leave a comment
Chanel Dinner Celebrating Lucia Pica & The Travel Diary Makeup Collection - Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Some of the best TV makes a comeback when the New Year arrives.

Though fall shows have been keeping many of us occupied, some fan favorites have yet to hit the small screens.

With the arrival of January 2019, some great shows will make their return, giving you plenty to catch up on during these cold winter months.

Hit the next pages to find out what’s on the horizon for the next couple of weeks!

2019 Watch List: January Show Premieres You Need To Put In Your Schedule ASAP was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 11 hours ago
01.02.19
History: 17 African-American Judges Officially Sworn In As…
 1 day ago
01.02.19
2019 Watch List: January Show Premieres You Need…
 2 days ago
01.02.19
HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2018 Is…Trevante Rhodes
 2 days ago
01.02.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Cynthia Sends Noelle Off To Howard…
 3 days ago
12.31.18
Serena Williams defeats Venus Williams in Wimbledon
A Dose Of Cuteness: Serena William’s Daughter Claps…
 3 days ago
12.30.18
'Hands Of Stone' - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Usher Files For Divorce From Wife Grace Miguel
 3 days ago
12.30.18
#FitnessFriday: After A Horrific Car Accident, Melyssa Ford…
 5 days ago
12.29.18
The Rewind: It’s A Wrap! We’re Recapping 2018
 5 days ago
12.29.18
These Famous Women Upgraded Their Partners Way Before…
 5 days ago
12.29.18
Italian Prime Minister Visits The White House
Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books &…
 5 days ago
12.28.18
Tyler Perry Is Hosting The Aretha Franklin Tribute…
 6 days ago
12.28.18
Forest Whitaker Files For Divorce After 22 Years…
 6 days ago
12.28.18
Holiday Preciousness: This Dad From Ohio Purchased 6…
 6 days ago
12.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close