CLOSE
TJMS
Home

Murder Suspect Allegedly Confessed, Said No One Cared About Victim

24 reads
Leave a comment

(Zarius Williams Channel 2 Action News Screenshot)

A Georgia murder suspect allegedly confessed to the crime by texting his girlfriend and saying no one would care about the victim because he was “illegal,” reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Zarius Williams, 21, is accused of sending that text after hitting 32-year-old Marcos Guerra with a baseball bat, killing him, Channel 2 Action News reported. His 22-year-old brother Russell and Russell’s 20-year-old girlfriend Glenda Carter are allegedly his accomplices.

Zarius Williams (from left), Glenda Carter, Russell Williams (Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office via AJC)

“He sent (his girlfriend) a picture of the bat and said they had just done a job, and they hit the guy and crushed his skull and broke his knees,” Lawrenceville Det. David Smith said in court. “He thinks he may have killed him, but he didn’t care because he was illegal, and no one was going to care anyway.”

Guerra had come from Mexico three weeks before his death, Channel 2 reported.

Each faces one count of felony murder and two counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection with Guerra’s homicide and another incident in which Simon Fuentes, 48, was beaten with a baseball bat and severely injured two days later. They all allegedly confessed to that incident as well.

Shocking Celebrity Murders

15 photos Launch gallery

Shocking Celebrity Murders

Continue reading Shocking Celebrity Murders

Shocking Celebrity Murders

Murder Suspect Allegedly Confessed, Said No One Cared About Victim was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Cynthia Sends Noelle Off To Howard…
 23 hours ago
12.31.18
Serena Williams defeats Venus Williams in Wimbledon
A Dose Of Cuteness: Serena William’s Daughter Claps…
 1 day ago
12.30.18
'Hands Of Stone' - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Usher Files For Divorce From Wife Grace Miguel
 1 day ago
12.30.18
#FitnessFriday: After A Horrific Car Accident, Melyssa Ford…
 3 days ago
12.29.18
The Rewind: It’s A Wrap! We’re Recapping 2018
 3 days ago
12.29.18
These Famous Women Upgraded Their Partners Way Before…
 3 days ago
12.29.18
Italian Prime Minister Visits The White House
Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books &…
 3 days ago
12.28.18
Tyler Perry Is Hosting The Aretha Franklin Tribute…
 4 days ago
12.28.18
Forest Whitaker Files For Divorce After 22 Years…
 4 days ago
12.28.18
Holiday Preciousness: This Dad From Ohio Purchased 6…
 4 days ago
12.28.18
The Carters Spotted in Brooklyn For Family Time
 4 days ago
12.28.18
Michelle Obama And Barack Obama Named America’s Most…
 4 days ago
12.27.18
HB @ The Movies: Netflix Bird Box VIP…
 4 days ago
12.28.18
Trina Braxton On Ex-Husband Gabe Solis’ Death: ‘He…
 4 days ago
12.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close